MLW advertising a current ROH champion for its first show of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding the January 22 event in Dallas, Texas.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Rok-C will be the first to walk through MLW’s open door policy as she makes her debut Friday January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Known as “The Prodigy,” the 5’1″ featherweight looks to make a statement in her home state of Texas when she steps foot in an MLW ring for the fist-time ever on January 21st.

Debuting in 2019, Rok-C’s meteoric rise in women’s wrestling is unparalleled, given her quick ascension to champion in ROH at just 20 years of age.

Trained under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Booker T and MLW’s Gino Medina, Rok-C may be small in size but she uses it to her advantage combining a brilliant array of technical finesse, speed and aerial excellence in her repertoire.

Recognizing an unprecedented free agency market, MLW recently announced it has open its doors to all who think they have what it takes to be major league and take on MLW’s greatest grapplers and champions.

Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

With the Laredo, TX native’s debut set. Now the question is who will Rok-C square off against in her MLW debut?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Tag Team Championship:

Champions vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

nZo

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

King Muertes with Karlee Perez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Rok-C

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Ikuro Kwon

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Powell’s POV: A good booking for MLW. Rok-C was beyond impressive in the ROH tournament she won to become the company’s first ROH Women’s World Champion. She’s also a Texas native, which can only help given the event’s location.