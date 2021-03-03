MLW Fusion preview: MLW Championship match headlines tonight’s episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver for the MLW Championship.

-Los Parks vs. Daivari and Simon Gotch for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid.

-Mike Parrow in action.

–Bu Ku Dao speaks out regarding bullying accusations regarding TJP.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.