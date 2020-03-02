ICW Fight Club taping results: Liam Thompson vs. Adam Maxted in a non-title match, Molly Spartan vs. Kasey in the semifinals of the tournament for the vacant ICW Women’s Championship, Grado vs. Jaxn

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ICW Fight Club taping

March 1, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage

Results courtesy of Insane Championship Wrestling

1. Leyton Buzzard defeated Jonny Storm by submission.

2. Kieran Kelly beat Jason Reed by pinfall.

3. “The Nine9” Dickie Divers and Jack Morris defeated “The Purge” Krobar and Stevie James by pinfall.

4. Alexander Dean fought Andy Wild to a no-contest for medical reasons.

5. Davey Boy (w/The Wee Man) defeated Ravie Davie by pinfall.

6. Daz Black beat Craig Anthony by pinfall.

7. Jaxn defeated Grado by pinfall.

8. Kasey defeated Molly Spartan by pinfall to advance to the final of the tournament for the vacant ICW Women’s Championship.

9. Adam Maxted defeated ICW ZeroG Champion Liam Thomson by pinfall in a non-title match.

The next show is March 22 with ICW Fight Flub at Northumbria Students’ Union (Newcastle upon Tyne).



