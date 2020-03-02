Renee Young on husband Jon Moxley signing with AEW and whether it changed anything for her in WWE, Cody’s thoughts on their marriage

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia

Guest: Renee Young

Available at LilianGarcia.com

Young on husband Jon Moxley signing with AEW: “I was expecting, because at that time, I’m doing commentary, I’m sitting in production meetings and all the news breaks of him going to AEW, and I was bracing for that impact of like, what’s going to happen? And nothing changed for me. No one treated me differently. It was easy for me. It sucked for me not having him on the road with me. My biggest issue was like, damn, we don’t get to travel together. You’re not in the hotel room when we finished the show. I miss having those moments, but …

“He’s really happy. He has like a different energy to him. It’s crazy. Because I’ve only known WWE, Jon. Then once he was gone and now he’s like, oh my God, to the point that I’m like, ‘Can we stop talking about that?’ Because he loves it. It’s his first love. He lives and breathes wrestling. He loves it. Yeah, he’s always making me watch Japanese wrestling or watching old school Terry Funk stuff that I’m like, ‘All right, I get it. I love it.’ Yeah, he’s so happy. It’s cool to see him just bopping around thinking of different ideas and things that he wants to execute. It’s really cool.”

On Cody’s take on her marriage to Jon Moxley: “You know what’s really funny is actually Cody Rhodes, I remember talking to him, it was when Jon and I first started dating and he was like, ‘Oh that’s cool. You guys are together. But it’ll be interesting to see like how you guys react when things aren’t maybe going so well for one of you.’ Because things were going well for me. Things were going great for Jon when he’s in the Shield and doing X , Y and Z and WWE. That always kind of stuck in my head. I was like, oh, what does he mean by that? What does happen if something’s not going well or we have like a bit of a struggle or a bump in the road that always kind of stuck in my head. Obviously now, I mean we’ve been together six years, married for three of them.”

Other topics include her run on the Raw broadcast team, how she and Moxley were married, her outlook for 2020, and more.



