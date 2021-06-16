AEW Dynamite airing Friday, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Jungle Boy, Sandman, Rezar, Paul Jones, Ultimate Warrior

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will not air tonight due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. The AEW Double or Nothing fallout edition of Dynamite will air on Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show should return to its usual Wednesday night slot beginning in July.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 40 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote. F finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Sandman (James Fullington) is 58.

-Rezar (Gzim Selmani) of the AOP tag team is 27. Both members of AOP have reportedly retired.

-Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) is 24.

-The late Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) was born on June 16, 1959. He died of a heart attack on April 8, 2014.

-Paul Jones (Paul Frederik) was born on June 16, 1942. He died the week of April 18, 2018.