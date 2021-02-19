Dot Net Awards: 2020 Best Tag Team

Categories2020 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2020 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Tag Team along with our staff comments. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. You can continue to vote in the MVP, Best Match, Best Female Pro Wrestler, and Best Male Pro Wrestler categories until the winners are unveiled on Sunday.

1. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (15 percent)

2. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (14 percent)

3. Sasha Banks and Bayley (12 percent)

4. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (10 percent)

5. “New Day” Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods (10 percent)

Others (39 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: FTR topped Page and Omega by just a single vote to take home the honors. I’m stunned that the Young Bucks didn’t crack the top five. I assumed this category would be a battle between FTR and the Bucks. I enjoy the Street Profits and New Day, but how many memorable matches did those teams have last year aside from when they faced one other at Survivor Series? The Profits vs. Viking Raiders could have been a great program had they spent more time in the ring and less time doing bad comedy skits. The WWE tag division has become a joke due to creative ineptitude. But I’m not letting AEW off the hook. They have the most loaded tag team division in the business and while it did produce some great matches, can anyone really say that AEW got everything they could have out of great teams such as Santana and Ortiz or Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix?

Colin McGuire’s Thoughts: For my money, FTR is the best tag-team in the world. If their style clashes with the Young Bucks, count me among those who prefer FTR over the Jacksons. Plus, let’s not forget that AEW has the best tag division in the world, and if FTR is the best team in that company, the numbers all add up fairly well for them being the best in the business. My bigger point, though, is where the hell are the tag teams in WWE? It looks like nobody has anything for the Street Profits anymore, and the New Day has been very good for a very long time, but boy, is that division depleted, both on Raw and Smackdown. How the mighty have fallen.

Nick Perkins’ Thoughts: The Young Bucks are the best tag team in mainstream wrestling. The tag team scene in WWE is laughable and, unfortunately, there just aren’t as many people that are watching The North or The Motor City Machine Guns. Matt and Nick Jackson took part in some of the year’s best tag team matches (especially the one against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page and/or FTR) and let’s not forget they are still Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. In another company, we might raise our eyebrows when the bosses of the company are champions. In this case, The Young Bucks more than earned the titles that are currently around their waists.

Anish V’s Thoughts: As much as I would like to give this nod to The Bollywood Boyz, I think they were just edged out for me by The Young Bucks. There were a lot of great tag teams this year, especially in AEW, with FTR and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega both being very close third and fourth options for me (after the Bollywood Boyz of course.) But the Young Bucks stuck out because I love the effort that they put into their out of the ring work. It’s not just their backstage segments, but also on BTE where they really built themselves as complex characters who not only have gone through a lot, but can accept that not everyone will view them in the same light based on their actions and running with that theme through the year until they eventually, deservedly became the tag team champions.