WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s WrestleMania 39 go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-A weigh-in for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they didn’t advertise more considering that Raw will be the brand’s go-home show for WrestleMania 39. Raw will be held in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.