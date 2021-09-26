WWE Extreme Rules Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show September 26, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. The Demon Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits for the Smackdown Tag Titles Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos Liv Morgan vs. Carmella pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsextreme rulespro wrestlingwwewwe extreme rules
