WrestleMania 39 lineup: The latest card for the biggest event of the year

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

-Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. “Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

-Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a four-way men’s tag team showcase

-Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. three teams TBD a four-way women’s four-way tag team showcase match

Powell’s POV: The Usos vs. Owens and Zayn was officially announced on Monday’s Raw, and the participants in the men’s four-way showcase was announced prior to Raw. The Miz will host of WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will be held on Sunday, and Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins will be held on Saturday. The other matches have not been assigned to a day as of this update.