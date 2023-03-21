MLW Underground preview: Two championship matches set for tonight’s show on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz for the MLW Featherweight Championship

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available immediately after the show airs (depending on the availability of a screener). My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).