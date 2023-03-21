What's happening...

Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography features on Jerry Lawler and Paige, WWE Rivals on Trish Stratus vs. Lita

March 21, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Jerry Lawler delivered 350,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The one-hour show finished 38th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-The WWE A&E Biography on Paige delivered 297,000 viewers. The one-hour show finished 39th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Trish Stratus vs. Lita delivered 271,000 viewers for A&E and finished 37th in the cable ratings with a 0.11 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s two-hour A&E biography on Kane produced 383,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Batista had 287,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. Sunday’s one-hour biographies focus on Charlotte Flair and Yokozuna, while the new WWE Rivals spotlights the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns feud.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.