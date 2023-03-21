Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography features on Jerry Lawler and Paige, WWE Rivals on Trish Stratus vs. Lita

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Jerry Lawler delivered 350,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The one-hour show finished 38th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-The WWE A&E Biography on Paige delivered 297,000 viewers. The one-hour show finished 39th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Trish Stratus vs. Lita delivered 271,000 viewers for A&E and finished 37th in the cable ratings with a 0.11 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s two-hour A&E biography on Kane produced 383,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Batista had 287,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. Sunday’s one-hour biographies focus on Charlotte Flair and Yokozuna, while the new WWE Rivals spotlights the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns feud.