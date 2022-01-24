MLW Azteca preview: Two title matches set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Azteca online show.

-El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Aramis for the AAA Mega Championship.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. Octagon Jr. for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: Thursday’s show was taped in Tijuana, Mexico at Fausto Gutierrez Auditorium. MLW Azteca streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Azteca audio reviews.