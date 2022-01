CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that it has cancelled the events that were scheduled for this week in Fukushima, Tokyo (Korakuen Hall), and Ibaraki. Friday’s event in Aichi has been postponed due to Monday, April 18. Read the official statement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: NPJP cited its COVID-19 related precautionary measures. The next scheduled event is February 6 in Chiba, Japan.