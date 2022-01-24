WrestleMania week schedule includes Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania week will include Raw, Smackdown, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand & Deliver, and WrestleMania Axxess, according to DallasNews.com. WrestleMania 38 will be held April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. The dates and locations of some of the other events have yet to be announced.

Powell’s POV: With Smackdown and the two-night WrestleMania event taking up Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it will be interesting to see when the company schedules the Hall of Fame and NXT events. For that matter, I’m curious to see if the NXT show is a themed edition of the television show or a standalone event.