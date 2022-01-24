GCW “The WRLD on GCW” results: Jon Moxley vs. Homicide for the GCW Championship, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defend the GCW Tag Titles in an open challenge, Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho, Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona, Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GCW “The WRLD on GCW” Pay-Per-View

Aired live January 23, 2022 on FITE TV

New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

Kevin Gill and Dave Prazak were on commentary.

1. AJ Gray beat Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver, Alex Colon, G-Raver, PCO, and Jimmy Lloyd in a Grab the Brass Ring ladder match.

2. Gringo Loco, Flamita, and Arez beat Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF.

3. Blake Christian defeated Lio Rush. Christian announced that his scheduled opponent Jonathan Gresham was not in the building. He said he still wants a ROH Title shot. Ian Riccaboni called the match.

4. Matt Cardona (w/Chelsea Green) beat Joey Janela. The appearances and run-ins included Virgil, Mark Sterling, Marko Stunt, Swoggle, and Brian Myers.

Mance Warner delivered an in-ring promo and brawled with Atticus Cogar. When help arrived for Cogar, the lights went out and then Sabu and Bill Alfonso were in the ring and they helped Warner.

5. Ruby Soho beat Allie Katch.

6. Jeff Jarrett beat Effy.

7. Jon Moxley beat Homicide to retain the GCW Championship.

8. Nick Gage and Matt Tremont defeated Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe to win the GCW Tag Titles.