AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: The latest card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event, pricing details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door that will be held Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-ROH Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Champions Jeff Cobb and Great O Khan vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta in a three-way for both tag titles

-Pac vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. TBA in a four-way to become the first AEW All Atlantic Champion

-Minor Suzuki, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston in a six-man tag

Powell’s POV: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White indicated that he will be defending his title on the show, but his opponent has not been announced. Tomohiro Ishii beat Clark Connors in the finals of a four-man tournament in Japan to earn the third spot in the AEW All Atlantic Championship tournament. The final spot will go to the winner of the Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black match that will air on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The pay-per-view is priced at 49.99 in the United States. Join me for my live review on Sunday beginning with the pre-show. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).