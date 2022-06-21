WWE Raw preview: John Cena returns

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-John Cena returns

-Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel or Elias or Elrod.

-The brand’s final push for Money in the Bank

Powell’s POV: Elrod is the comedic name that Owens mentioned as a possible third identity of Ezekiel/Elias, and it was actually shown in the match graphic last night. Monday’s Raw will be live from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.