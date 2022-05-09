AEW Rampage rating and overall viewership for late afternoon broadcast

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 292,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 464,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 49th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. Friday’s Rampage aired on Friday afternoon at 4:30CT/5:30ET due to the NHL Playoffs. The show has another early start this week at 5CT/6ET.