WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.998 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number up from the 1.953 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished tied for first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.38 rating in the same demo. However, of the broadcast network shows, only CW programming finished with a lower viewership count than Smackdown on Friday. The NBA Playoffs continue to serve as strong competition despite running on cable rather than broadcast television.