WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show

May 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.998 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number up from the 1.953 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished tied for first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.38 rating in the same demo. However, of the broadcast network shows, only CW programming finished with a lower viewership count than Smackdown on Friday. The NBA Playoffs continue to serve as strong competition despite running on cable rather than broadcast television.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 9, 2022 @ 4:04 pm

    Smackdown and NXT ratings are up despite the AEW fanbase claiming that the NBA and NHL playoffs are taking away viewers right now. Seems like a good product can still draw an audience even against strong competition.

