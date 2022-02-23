2/23 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, Jade Cargill vs. The Bunny for the TBS Title, Tag Team Battle Royale, Ricky Starks vs. 10 in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston confrontation

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 125)

Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena

Aired live February 23, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary while pyro shot off on the stage following the opening video. Teams were at ringside for the tag team battle royale. Christian Cage and AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus walked onto the stage…

1. Tag Team Battle Royale for a spot in the Triple Threat match for the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution. The previously advertised teams were “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, Santana and Ortiz, “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, The Butcher and The Blade, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

Brandon Cutler, Tully Blanchard, Matt Hardy, and Billy Gunn were at ringside for their respective teams. Excalibur explained that both team members had to be eliminated in order for their team to be out of the match. Gunn Club was eliminated quickly. Quen was eliminated. Hardy caught Quen to save him, but he was knocked off the apron moments later to eliminate Private Party. Santana eliminated both members of 2point0 simultaneously. The Young Bucks eliminated Ortiz.

FTR eliminated Nick Jackson. Orange Cassidy showed up (or maybe he was already there?) and saved Trent from being eliminated. Trent eliminated Fish heading into a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C] Silver eliminated Wheeler, leaving no full teams were remaining.

The match came down to Santana, O’Reilly, Harwood, Silver, Trent, and Matt Jackson. Santana and Trent squared off and got a pop while the broadcast team recalled their involvement in the parking lot brawl. They fought to the apron. O’Reilly and Matt Jackson ended up knocking them off the apron to eliminate them.

The final four were Matt Jackson, O’Reilly, Harwood, and Silver. Fish emerged from under the ring and eliminated Harwood, then rolled back under the ring. Matt Jackson and O’Reilly tried to work together on Silver, but he suplexed them both simultaneously. Silver held up O’Reilly for a move, but Matt superkicked him. Moments later, Matt eliminated Silver, and then O’Reilly immediately eliminated Matt to win the match.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish won the Tag Team Battle Royale in 18:20 to earn for a spot in the Triple Threat match for the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution.

After the match, the Young Bucks bickered with Fish and O’Reilly. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page made his entrance in street clothes. Once in the ring, Page worked over Fish and O’Reilly while the Young Bucks watched. Both teams left the ring.

Adam Cole ran in and tried to attack Page, who quickly took offensive control. Page set up for a Buckshot Lariat, but Fish and O’Reilly pulled Cole to ringside. Silver dove onto Fish and O’Reilly from the apron, then threw O’Reilly back inside the ring. Page hit O’Reilly with a Buckshot Lariat and then the crowd chanted “Cowboy Shit.”

Page took the mic and asked, “Who’s ready for story time with Adam Page, bay-bay?” Page sat on a chair in the middle of the ring and spoke about how a smug Cole become a world champion everywhere he went. Page saw the world crumbling around him, so he crawled back to his friends and decided to go after the most prized championship. Page said Cole went to AEW Revolution and the better Adam put him in a grave. Page closed the promo by saying that Cole’s body hitting the dirt made the sound boom. Page flipped off the heels, who were watching from the entrance ramp…

Powell’s POV: The other challengers will be determined next week in a Casino Battle Royale. I continue to assume that the Young Bucks will win this match, as I assumed that they and the team of Fish and O’Reilly would end up challenging Jurassic Express. The battle royal featured the usual punching and kicking and was fairly flat early on, but it picked up once they got down to the final minutes of the match. I can’t say that I’m looking forward to seeing another battle royale next week, even if this one is “casino style” rathe than tonight’s regular style. I’m sure I missed some eliminations because, well, it was a tag team battle royal. Also, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett, who is away this week for a family wedding.

Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the backstage area. Danielson said his opponent Daniel Garcia reminds him of a younger version of himself. Danielson said he had William Regal as a mentor, whereas Garcia has 2point0. Danielson recalled Jon Moxley saying they had to bleed together in order to team together. Danielson said he would give Moxley his answer following his match with Garcia… [C]

MJF made his entrance in regular attire and brought a mic with him. The crowd chanted for CM Punk. Once in the ring, MJF said he liked Punk once too. MJF said he knows he’s not the easiest guy to like. He recalled Punk saying the night that he posed for a photo with a young MJF was just another Friday to him. MJF said people don’t understand his upbringing, but he lived for pro wrestling just like the fans.

MJF also spoke about having severe ADD as a child. He said he was one of two Jewish kids who tried out for his varsity football team. He recalled his new teammates walking up to him in the hall at school the next say and he said he was excited because he thought was going to finally make friends. Rather, they threw rolls of quarters at him and told him to pick up the quarter while calling him “Jew boy.”

MJF said he cried, but he also knew that he was going to be meeting his hero CM Punk that night. MJF said that night meant everything to him and he vowed to be just like Punk, and said he would become best in the world. MJF said he got stronger and faster, and had scholarship offers coming his way in 2013, but all he wanted to be was a pro wrestler like his hero Punk. MJF got emotional while he spoke about practicing promos in the mirror until his voice got hoarse.

MJF said Punk left him and everyone else in January 2014 when he needed him most. MJF recalled seeing a photo of Punk shaking hands with Danielson. He said he was livid and promised himself that he would become best in the world in spite of CM Punk. MJF said he vowed to himself that he wouldn’t leave a bullied fan high and dry like Punk did. MJF said he would bleed buckets and Punk could choke him with the chain, but he will not quit because then he would be no better than Punk. MJF threw the mic down.

CM Punk made his entrance to no entrance music. Punk stood on the apron and looked at MJF, who sadly looked back at him. Punk entered the ring and MJF stared ahead solemnly. Punk asked him off-mic if the story was true. MJF nodded affirmatively and then left the ring with tears in his eyes. Punk simply watched him leave while looking moved by the story he heard… [C]

Powell’s POV: Hot damn! Every time you think MJF can’t top himself, he hits an even bigger home run. That was sensational and adds a new layer to the feud regardless of whether they stick with this being a true story or, more likely, MJF plays it up as a ruse. It’s not happening now, but there will come a time when MJF is going to be an amazing babyface.

Schiavone interviewed Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker. The 2point0 duo was upset that Danielson was trying to become Danielson’s mentor. Garcia said Danielson may think he needs to learn lessons, but he doesn’t need one in violence and would show it during their match…

2. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes). The entrances for both teams were televised. Penta had his Dark Penta look and carried a shovel, and Abrahantes looked like a darker version of Danhausen.