AEW Revolution lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event, pre-show matches, pricing details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena.
-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship.
-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship.
-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles.
-Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti for the TBS Championship.
-Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.
-CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley.
-Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho.
-Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy in a tornado trios match.
-(Pre-Show) Hook vs. QT Marshall.
-(Pre-Show) Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander.
Powell's POV: Christian Cage and Ethan Page will meet on Friday's Rampage for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The event price is listed at $49.99 on B/R Live and pay-per-view. Revolution will be available via FITE TV internationally.
