WWE shuts down WWE Network in Russia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Thursday to announce that WWE Network has been shut down in Russia.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 – WWE released the following statement today:

“WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately.

The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

Powell’s POV: It seems rather obvious that WWE did this in response to Russia invading Ukraine, but for some reason they didn’t actually mention that in the press release. Even so, good for WWE for joining many other major corporations in severing ties with Russia due to Vladimir Putin’s insanity.