AEW Collision lineup: AEW Trios Title match headlines tonight’s show 

January 17, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-“The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey for the AEW Trios Titles

-Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens for a shot at the AEW National Championship

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

-Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel

-Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and El Clon vs. Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico

-Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater, and will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

