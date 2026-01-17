AEW Collision lineup: AEW Trios Title match headlines tonight’s show 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-“The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey for the AEW Trios Titles
-Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens for a shot at the AEW National Championship
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake
-Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel
-Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and El Clon vs. Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico
-Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in action
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater, and will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
