Smash Wrestling “13th Anniversary Show” results: Vetter’s review of Sinner & Saint vs. Fresh Air for the Smash Tag Titles, Psycho Mike vs. Tyler Breeze for the Smash Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Smash Wrestling “This is Smash! 13th Anniversary Show”

November 8, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, at Toronto Roundhouse

Released December 14, 2026, on YouTube.com

I’ve seen shows from this large, remodeled factory building before. It’s a large, attractive room with a really high ceiling. Lighting and overall production are really good. The crowd was maybe 150.

1. Brent Banks vs. London Lightning. Both are regulars in the Canadian wrestling scene but cagematch.net records indicate this is first-ever singles match. The younger London spent much of the summer competing in the Tennessee and Alabama indy scene. Banks knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. They traded some fast reversals and had a standoff. London hit a shoulder tackle. Banks hit a huracanrana at 3:00. He hit a flying back elbow. London pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Banks to fall and be crotched in the corner, and Lightning took control.

Lightning tied up Banks’ legs on the mat and stayed in charge. They got up and traded chops. London whipped Banks into a corner and got a nearfall at 6:30. Brent hit a big dropkick, and he was fired up. He hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread, then a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 8:30. London hit a chop block to the back of the knee and applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock on the mat, but Brent reversed it. Brent hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for the pin! Good opener; I felt that could go either way.

Brent Banks defeated London Lightning at 10:40.

* Based on what the commentators said, Johnny DeLuca previously lost a match and is now forced to be a lackey for Jax Williams and Vanna Black. (I have always hated these storylines; the payoff rarely entertains me.)

2. Johnny DeLuca (w/Jax Williams, Vanna Black) vs. Mark Wheeler. DeLuca clearly was annoyed with both Jax and Black. Vanna spoke on the mic as they walked to the ring. Wheeler has a big frame, and he’s a regular in C*4 Wrestling. A basic lockup to open; Wheeler has a muscle mass advantage, and he hit an impressive dropkick at 1:30. DeLuca hit his own dropkick, then a Sling Blade for a nearfall.

Suddenly, on a video screen were video images of DeLuca, and it provided a distraction, allowing Wheeler to take control. (Jax and Vanna are clearly behind this video, getting under Johnny’s skin.) Wheeler hit a hard clothesline and celebrated at 5:00. Vanna barked at Johnny to get up and fight. Johnny hit a superkick, and they were both down.

DeLuca hit a huracanrana and a suplex, then he dropped Wheeler face-first to the mat, and he hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a swinging faceplant. Johnny knocked Wheeler off the apron to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto him at 10:00. Johnny pushed Wheeler into the ring. As Johnny was trying to get in, Jax offered him an energy drink, which Johnny didn’t want. Mark hit a superkick and a windup uranage for the pin. Solid match.

Mark Wheeler defeated Johnny DeLuca at 10:34.

3. Myung-Jae Lee vs. Carter Mason vs. Tarik. Lee is a regular in the Canadian indies as well as across Indiana, Ohio, etc. Mason has a big chain around his neck with a wrestling belt plate connected to it (he has the cocky, hated white rapper gimmick). Tarik apparently has a title shot he previously earned. Basic tie-ups and brawling early on between Tarik and Mason, as they just ignored Lee. Mason hit a basement dropkick on Tarik and a Facewash kick in the corner on Lee for a nearfall at 3:00.

Lee hit a DDT on Mason for a nearfall. Tarik hit a suplex on Lee. He hit a hard back elbow that dropped Mason at 6:00. Lee hit a double missile dropkick, then an Exploder Suplex on Mason, and running knees in the corner on Carter for a nearfall. Tarik hit a Backpack Stunner on Lee for a nearfall at 7:30. Mason superkicked Tarik, then hit a DDT for a nearfall. Lee hit a running knee on Mason. Tarik hit a pop-up Pele Kick move to pin Lee. Decent action.

Tarik defeated Myung-Jae Lee and Carter Mason at 8:45.

4. Psycho Mike vs. Tyler Breeze for the Smash Wrestling Heavyweight Title. Tyler still uses his WWE/NXT music, and he wore a stylish jacket to the ring. I only saw him wrestle a couple of times in 2025, but he’s still in great shape. If you haven’t seen Mike, he has the ‘dead, unblinking stare’ like Dexter Lumis, and he’s known for hitting bodyslam after bodyslam. They locked up at the bell; Mike has a clear height and muscle mass advantage. Breeze hit a dropkick at 3:00.

Breeze tried a bodyslam but couldn’t lift Mike. Mike apparently was claiming in the ring that it’s his birthday and all he wants is to fight Breeze; the commentators said Mike claimed it was his birthday last month, too! Breeze hugged Mike to console him as the wrestling had stopped. Mike let go of the hug and bodyslammed Tyler for a nearfall at 6:00. Decent comedy. Mike went to the top rope; Tyler rolled away for some more humor. Breeze caught him with a boot when Mike again tried coming off the ropes.

Breeze hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down. He hit another. Tyler trapped Mike’s head in the corner, kicked him in the face, and got a nearfall at 8:30. They traded rollups for nearfalls. Tyler hit a superkick, then the Beauty Shot spinning heel kick to the jaw for a nearfall. Mike hit three consecutive bodyslams and got the pin. Solid match; a bit more comedy than I prefer, but it was fine. Mike’s 2+ year title reign continues!

Psycho Mike defeated Tyler Breeze to retain the Smash Wrestling Heavyweight Title at 10:17.

* Jax Williams, Johnny DeLuca and Vanna Black returned to the ring for Jax’s match. Again, DeLuca’s facial expressions clearly show he’d rather be anywhere than here. HOWEVER, Vanna informed Johnny he’s doing ‘double duty’ today and is taking Jax’s match! DeLuca wasn’t prepared for this news and clearly wasn’t pleased. Matt Cross came out. Jax jumped in the ring and attacked Cross before the bell, and Vanna announced that Jax was going to wrestle, after all!

5. “M-Dogg 20” Matt Cross vs. Jax Williams (w/Vanna Black, Johnny DeLuca). Cross has been wrestling for 25 or so years, and he’s always been a favorite. He still has a beard, but it’s not as long and untamed as I’ve seen it recently. He hit a huracanrana, sending Jax to the floor to recover. The cameras zoomed in on DeLuca, who was seething. In the ring, Jax hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:30. Vanna reached in to grab Cross’s arm, and Jax stayed in control.

The commentators talked about how DeLuca “looked totally checked out.” Jax hit another backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. He whipped Cross into a corner and was in control. He again hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30, and he kept Cross grounded. Cross fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a springboard flying punch for a nearfall. He rolled up Jax for a nearfall; Jax popped up and hit a Mafia Kick. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Cross hit a doublestomp to the back. DeLuca hopped in the ring, but Cross hit a double stunner. Vanna hit a low blow on Cross. Jax immediately hit a gutbuster double knees to get the tainted pin.

Jax Williams defeated Matt Cross at 9:52.

6. Kevin Blackwood vs. Vaughn Vertigo. Vaughn had quite the U.S. tour throughout 2025; he didn’t waste that visa! Again, he’s similar in looks to GYVet’s James Drake. A lockup to open, and they are roughly the same size. They went to the mat and traded reversals, then had a standoff. They sped it up and traded armdrags. They fought on the ring apron, and Blackwood hit a doublestomp on the back at 3:00, with Vaughn falling to the floor. In the ring, Kevin got a nearfall. He backed Vaughn into a corner and hit some punches to the ribs.

Blackwood hit a snap suplex. Vaughn fired up and hit some forearm strikes. He hit a leg lariat at 6:30, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Kevin missed a Helluva Kick, and Vertigo hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down. Kevin hit a doublestomp to the sternum at 8:30, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Kevin hit a release German Suplex. Vertigo hit a discus forearm. Kevin hit a Cave-In stomp to the chest.

Vaughn hit a neckbreaker over his knee, and they were both down at 11:00. Kevin rolled him up for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb to Kevin’s back. He got a jackknife cover for a nearfall! Kevin hit a German Suplex into the corner, then a Helluva Kick and a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for the pin. That was really sharp; Blackwood delivers every time. A really good back-and-forth match.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Vaughn Vertigo at 13:31.

7. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. “Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin for the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles. Easily two of the best tag teams from Canada; cagematch.net records show S&S are 2-0 in prior meetings. Junior and Travis opened, and they twisted each other’s left arms. All four fought and traded quick offense, and we had a standoff at 3:00. Macrae and Icarus now locked up; Martin is so big and thick for a guy who moves like he does, and he’s much bigger than Icarus. Macrae hit a discus forearm. Benito hit a slingshot senton.

Fresh Air hit some quick team moves as they worked over Judas. Macrae flipped Benito onto Icarus for a nearfall at 5:30. They hit a team back suplex for a nearfall. Macrae targeted the left arm and twisted it. Icarus finally hit a stunner and got a nearfall at 8:00. Travis made the hot tag, and he unloaded some punches on Benito. S&S hit some quick team moves, with Williams hitting a brainbuster on Junior, and Icarus made the cover for a nearfall at 9:30. Macrae tagged back in and hit a double shotgun dropkick. He hit splashes in opposite corners on each opponent.

Martin hit an impressive double suplex, then a Spinebuster on Williams for a nearfall. Macrae missed a Spider Kick, but he hit a German Suplex on Travis. Benito hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Icarus, but Williams hit his handspring-back-clothesline on Benito. Macrae nailed the Spider Kick on Icarus! Benito hit a 450 Splash on Icarus at 12:00, and suddenly all four were down. They all got up and traded punches. Benito hit an enzuigiri. Williams hit a dropkick into the corner, then he dove to the floor onto Macrae. S&S hit a team faceplant move on Benito, but Martin made the save. Williams got a Victory Roll on Macrae for the pin! That was really sharp, too.

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams defeated “Fresh Air” Macrae Martin and Junior Benito to retain the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 14:49.

Final Thoughts: I really wish this show had been released before now; by being two months old, I fear many people will just not watch it. (I wouldn’t say it feels dated!) Two really, really sharp top matches. I’ll narrowly go with Blackwood-Vertigo ahead of the tag title match, but both were really good. The Banks-Lightning opener was fine and takes third. I wanted to like the Breeze-Psycho Mike match, but it was a bit too much comedy and stalling and was lighter on actual action than I anticipated.

No new faces here; everyone on the show was pretty much a regular here or is known to me (such as Matt Cross). Notably absent was a good women’s match. I will reiterate how good this show looks and sounds, and it ran on YouTube with no annoying commercial breaks! None! That alone is a big thumbs up for me. The show clocked in at just under two hours.