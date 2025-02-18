Smash Wrestling “Any Given Sunday 11” results: Vetter’s review of Psycho Mike Rollins vs. Tarik for the Smash Wrestling Title, Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna for the Smash Wrestling Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Smash Wrestling “Any Given Sunday 11”

Replay available via YouTube.com

February 2, 2025 in London, Ontario at London Music Hall

London is half-way between Detroit and Buffalo. Lighting on these shows is always good; overall production is above-average. The crowd is maybe 300. While I have seen a handful of Smash Wrestling shows, there are a handful of new faces to me… or guys who just didn’t make an impact on me when I saw them before.

1. Vaughn Vertigo vs. Jason Hotch. Hotch is underrated and isn’t given much chance to show off in TNA. Vaughn looks a lot like GYVet James Drake and I’m a fan; he recently got a U.S. Visa so he’ll be more active in northeast promotions. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. Vaughn hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Hotch hit a backbreaker for a nearfall, and Vaughn clutched at the damaged spine. Hotch began stomping on him and hit some loud chops, then hit another backbreaker at 5:30. Vertigo clotheslined him to the floor, then ran the apron and kicked Hotch in the head.

In the ring, Vertigo hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30. This has been as good as anticipated. Vaughn pushed Hotch off the top rope to the mat, then he hit a Swanton Bomb. Hotch hit a superkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:30. Hotch hit a spin kick to the head; Vaughn nailed a Shining Wizard and scored the pin. A strong opening match to this show.

Vaughn Vertigo defeated Jason Hotch at 11:08.

* Jax Williams came out and berated the crowd. He is facing Casey Ferreira, a 21-year-old from Vancouver. However, Carter Mason attacked Ferreira on the entrance stage! This is now going to be a three-way!

2. Jax Williams vs. Casey Ferreira vs. Carter Mason in a three-way. I’ve seen powerhouse Jax before (think a bit of Karrion Kross in him); I’m not sure if I’ve seen the other two. Mason has the ‘inner-city white rapper’ look to him, and he’s a heel. Ferreira (the only babyface here) wore shiny red trunks and he hit a dive to the floor on Jax. In the ring, Jax hit a gutbuster over his knees on Casey for a nearfall at 2:30, then a backbreaker over his knee on Mason for a nearfall. The commentators said Mason is the most experienced of the three. Casey hit a top-rope crossbody block on both opponents at 4:30, then a Falcon Arrow on Jax for a nearfall. They did a tower spot out of the corner, and Mason tried a pin on each opponent.

Mason hit a Tiger Driver powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Vaughn Vertigo appeared at ringside, tripped Jax, so Jax chased him to the back. So, it was now just Casey vs. Mason. Mason powerbombed him off the ropes and got the pin. Solid match.

Carter Mason defeated Jax Williams and Casey Ferreira in a three-way at 7:27.

3. Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna for the Smash Wrestling Women’s Title. Dani carried her TNA Tag belt, and the commentators talked about how these two are tag partners. Jody came out with both of her belts. They shook hands before locking up, and they traded friendly reversals on the mat. Dani dropped her with a shoulder tackle at 2:30, so Jody hit one back. Dani hit a running kick to the chest at 4:00 that sent Jody to the floor, then she dove onto Threat. Threat hit her own dive onto Luna. In the ring, they traded rollups. Threat hit a clothesline that sent them both to the floor at 7:30; they both rolled back in before a double count-out.

Dani hit a stiff clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00; one commentator said it was “shades of JBL” on that lariat. She hit a release German Suplex, then another. Jody hit a running knee to the back, then her own German Suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down at 11:00. Dani hit her German Suplex off the second rope and was fired up! However, as she approached Threat, Jody reached up, rolled her up, and scored the flash pin! Good match; they clearly know each other so well. They hugged afterwards.

Jody Threat defeated Dani Luna to retain the Smash Wrestling Women’s Title at 11:51.

4. Kevin Blackwood vs. Charles Crowley. Curly-haired Crowley is British and I tend to think of him as a comedy wrestler and his whole presentation is like an 1800s carnival showman. (He has a bit of a Sami Zayn look to him.) Blackwood is one of my favorites, and he immediately tied up Crowley’s left arm and grounded him, as the commentators noted he just returned from a NOAH tour in Japan. Kevin slipped on some kip-up attempts for some comedy, so he kicked Crowley in the face. Kevin hit a doublestomp to the chest at 3:30 and some chops. Crowley worked over Blackwood and kept him grounded. Crowley leapt off the ropes, but Blackwood caught him and hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 8:30.

Kevin hit a series of chops and spin kicks to the thighs, then a T-Bone Suplex. Crowley hit a jumping knee to the chin; Kevin hit a spin kick and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:00. Crowley hit a stunner across the top rope, then a springboard fadeaway stunner and a swinging sideslam for a believable nearfall. He nailed a spinebuster at 12:00, but he missed a moonsault, and they were both down. Kevin hit some spin kicks to the gut. Crowley sprayed black mist into the ref’s eyes! Kevin hit a German Suplex and a Helluva Kick, then the top-rope doublestomp onto the collarbone of a standing Crowley for the pin. Blackwood grabbed the arm of the prone ref and made the three-count. Good match; I could have done without the black goo.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Charles Crowley at 14:23.

5. Johnny Deluca vs. Jurgen Musabelliu. I don’t know these two. Deluca (think Josh Woods!) came out first and a commentator said he isn’t scheduled to be here. Deluca got on the mic and reiterated that point — he arrived today to learn he didn’t have a match. He is demanding competition! Jurgen was already in the ring; he was wearing a ‘jobber singlet’ and he has a thick beard, looking a bit like Elias/Elijah, and the commentators said he just started six months ago. Deluca hit a deep armdrag. He kipped up and hit a kick. He hit a missile dropkick at 3:00, then a Lethal Injection for the pin. Fine, short match; I liked what I saw of Deluca. Jurgen showed that he’s green but it was acceptable.

Johnny Deluca defeated Jurgen Musabelliu at 3:19.

6. “Books and Looks” Michael Greyson, Rodney Matthews, and Miley vs. Azrael and KC Andrews in a handicap match. I’ve seen Books and Looks before; they admittedly didn’t do a lot for me. This Azreal is tall and bald; think Luke Gallows in size. Azreal started with the scrawny Greyson, who looks like a math nerd in his checkered vest. Miley tagged in and chopped Azreal but it had no impact. Azrael took turns tossing around each opponent. Andrews tagged in at 2:00 and he hit a sidewalk slam. Rodney Matthews has a young Alex Wright look to him. The heels began working over Andrews and kept him grounded. Miley hit a double axhandle drop to Andrews’ groin at 5:30! Ouch!

The big Azrael got in and hit some big boots; that Luke Gallows comparison is really accurate. He hit a huge chokeslam on Mathews for a believable nearfall, but Miley made the save. The heels clotheslined Azrael to the floor. In the ring, Andrews teased he was going to punch Miley. Greyson and Matthews hit a team slam move and pinned Andrews. Passable; the crowd liked it.

Michael Greyson, Rodney Matthews, and Miley defeated Azrael and KC Andrews in a handicap match at 8:17.

7. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. “KPK” Abu and Ahmed for the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles. I don’t know KPK at all. Williams opened against Abu (think Mansoor), and Travis tied him up. Ahmed has long, crazy uncombed hair and a Bruiser Brody vibe to him. Abu slammed Williams on the ring apron at 3:30, and Ahmed took over in the ring, and they kept Travis in their corner. Abu stomped on the ankle. Williams hit a handspring-back-clothesline at 6:30. Judas finally got the hot tag and he traded punches with Abu. Icarus hit a gutbuster over his knee on Ahmed, then a reverse suplex, dropping Abu stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall at 8:00.

Abu hit an impressive spinebuster. Williams hit a German Suplex on Ahmed. Icarus hit a senton on Ahmed, and Williams hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 10:00, but Abu made the save, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Williams hit a chop block on Abu. Abu hit a superkick on Icarus. S&S hit some quick team moves on Abu. Ahmed hit a double clothesline, then a Michinoku Driver on Icarus for a nearfall at 12:30. Icarus hit a second-rope twisting suplex on Abu. S&S hit stereo kicks in the corner. Travis hit a Jay Driller, and Icarus made the cover for the pin. Good action that topped my expectations.

“Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus defeated “KPK” Abu & Ahmed to retain the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 14:02.

* Michael Greyson and Rodney Matthews ran to the ring and attacked Sinner & Saint after the bell!

8. Psycho Mike Rollins vs. Tarik for the Smash Wrestling Heavyweight Title. Mike has a good physique and great intensity (he has the dead stare of Dexter Lumis); he was on the Maple Leaf Pro shows last fall. An intense lockup to open and a feeling-out process. Rollins hit his wind-up bodyslam at 3:30 and that popped the crowd (it’s his signature spot). He hit another one. Tarik hit a series of chops, and he hit his own pair of bodyslams. They brawled to the floor, with Tarik hitting more hard chops, and Rollins’ chest was really turning red. In the ring, Tarik hit a step-up enzuigiri in the corner at 11:30, but Rollins hit some more bodyslams.

Rollins hit a Helluva Kick and a superplex. Tarik hit a Pele Kick. Mike hit a falling headbutt to the groin. Tarik went for another Pele Kick but Mike blocked it, and Mike hit a standing powerbomb. They traded rollups. Tarik hit a backpack stunner at 16:00, then a second-rope flying kneedrop for a nearfall. Tarik hit a running kick to the jaw and was in charge. Mike hit another bodyslam. Tarik got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a second-rope Disaster Kick. Mike hit a Frankensteiner. Tarik hit a pop-up kick. Mike hit a fisherman’s buster for the pin; Tarik clearly got a foot on the ropes before the three-count but the ref missed it! A commentator said Tarik has “a genuine grievance.” Tarik hit the ref and left!

Psycho Mike Rollins defeated Tarik to retain the Smash Wrestling Heavyweight Title at 19:14.

Final Thoughts: A fun show that topped my expectations. I’ll go with Blackwood-Crowley for the best match; Kevin is always hard-hitting and he brought it here. I’ll narrowly go with the tag match for second, ahead of the main event. The opener was decent, and the women’s match was good too. Jax and Ferreira show promise. Really, only the handicap match didn’t do much for me.