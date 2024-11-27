Smash Wrestling “Brace For Impact” results: Vetter’s review of Sinner & Saint vs. CXR for the Smash Tag Titles, Ace Austin vs. Tarik, Masha Slamovich vs. Miley for the JCW Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Smash Wrestling “Brace For Impact”

Replay available via YouTube.com

November 17, 2024 in London, Ontario at London Music Hall

Notably, Chris Bey was booked for this show, as he and Ace Austin were slated to face “Sinner and Saint,” so obviously, this was canceled. I’ve seen shows from this music hall before. Lighting and sound are great and the crowd is maybe 300-400.

* Carter Mason came to the ring and he was apparently supposed to face Sami Callihan, who also didn’t make it, so we have a mystery opponent. Mason has a huge chain and clock around his neck; he’s the lame version of Eminem! (Or a bit like the young, cocky Jack Evans.) His mystery opponent is Trey Miguel!

1. Carter Mason vs. Trey Miguel. Miguel hit a huracanrana and a dropkick in the first seconds of the match. Mason quickly took control and tried to ground Trey, and he hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00. Trey went for a handspring move but Mason tripped him. Miguel hit a handspring-back-spin kick at 4:00 and they were both down. Trey hit a running double knees to the chin. Mason popped Trey up and hit a Code Breaker to the chest; they showed a replay of it, too. Carter hit a Superkick for a nearfall at 7:00, and the crowd taunted him with a “You can’t beat him!” chant. Mason grabbed his chain, but Trey hit him with a superkick before Mason could use it, then Trey nailed a twisting back slam for the pin. Good action.

Trey Miguel defeated Carter Mason at 7:25.

2. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Vanna Black and Jax Williams. I swear the picture of Jax on the screen looks exactly like Chris Kanyon; Jax in real life doesn’t quite look like a Kanyon clone. The Edwardses came out to the “Trust the System” intro tune and they got cheers. I’ve noted this before but Vanna reminds me of pre-NXT Cora Jade. The men opened, and Eddie knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and an overhead belly-to-bell suplex. Alisha entered at 1:30; Eddie dropped her on Jax and she got a nearfall. Alisha hit a bulldog on Vanna. Jax, while on the apron, hit a cheap shot on Alisha, and the heels began working over Alisha. Vanna hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Alisha hit a clothesline and both women were down.

Eddie got the hot tag and hit some back elbows on Jax. Eddie hit a backpack stunner for a nearfall on Jax at 7:00, and Alisha immediately hit a senton. Vanna hit a Lungblower. The women fought on the floor while Eddie and Jax traded blows in the ring. While the ref was distracted, Moose hopped in the ring! He speared Jax at 10:00! Alisha hit a Flatliner on Vanna, and Eddie nailed a Boston Knee Party (flying knee) on Jax for the pin. Good action, and the Moose appearance was certainly expected.

Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards defeated Jax Williams and Vanna Black at 10:35.

* Moose got on the mic and asked the crowd if they “trust the system.” He said Conan Lycan ALSO couldn’t make it, so he is entering himself in a four-way match. (This show is cursed with all the absences!) The System left. Jax picked up the mic and berated Vanna, and said, “You’re done!” He put her head between his legs, as if going for a piledriver, but then he let her go and stormed to the back.

3. Masha Slamovich vs. Miley (w/Rodney Matthews). Miley has long red hair halfway down her back; she’s of average size and I’ve seen her a few times. Masha had her TNA Knockouts Title and her JCW World Title. Miley got on the mic and said Masha is “the most overrated wrestler.” Miley taunted her to put a title on the line. Masha snatched the mic from her; Rodney Matthews tried to hit Masha but she repeatedly slapped him until he rolled to the floor. Masha said she is putting the JCW Title on the line with a ‘no rules’ stipulation! Masha immediately hit some blows and a hard clothesline! She hit a dive to the floor. She hit some blows on Rodney, too, as the fight stayed on the floor. Masha put Miley on the lap of a fan and hit some chops on her!

Miley placed Masha on an open chair and chopped her. She suplexed Masha across a row of chairs. (These are not metal folding chairs!) She tossed Masha back into the ring at 3:00. She hit some chops and shoved her foot into Masha’s throat, then a senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Masha hit her Helluva Kick and her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall. Miley hit a Mafia Kick. Masha hit a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall. Miley hit a faceplant. Rodney got in the ring and hit a Stomp, and Miley got a believable nearfall. Masha put Miley on her shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner on Rodney for a nearfall at 8:00! Masha hit a roundhouse kick to the jaw, then the White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Wow, Masha was snug on some of those kicks; that roundhouse kick at the end sure sent Miley’s head snapping backward. Good action.

Masha Slamovich defeated Miley to retain the JCW World Title at 8:18.

4. Moose vs. Trent Banks vs. John E. Bravo vs. Mark Wheeler in a four-way. Bravo wore a flak jacket, looking like the fourth member of The Shield. Moose and Banks locked up and traded shoulder tackles, but Moose didn’t budge. Banks hit a dropkick that staggered Moose, but he didn’t go down. (The two heels were watching from the floor.) Banks hit a huracanrana and set up for a dive at 2:30, but Bravo caught him with a superkick! Wheeler dropkicked Moose. Wheeler hit a Falcon Arrow on Banks. Wheeler hit some punches on Moose; Moose fired back with a headbutt and a senton for a nearfall at 5:00.

Moose set up for a chokeslam, but Banks flipped out of it, and Banks hit a Michinoku Driver on Moose! Bravo got a folding chair and began hitting everyone with it. He pulled out a chain and he hit Moose with it at 6:30, and he jawed at the ref. Banks hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Wheeler. Banks and Moose traded chops. Banks hit a springboard stunner on Moose for a nearfall at 8:00. Banks dove to the floor, but Moose caught him and powerbombed him onto the edge of the ring! Ouch! In the ring, Wheeler hit a superkick on Moose. However, Moose cut Wheeler in half with a spear and got the pin. “That was nonstop action from bell to bell,” a commentator said. I agree.

Moose defeated Trent Banks, John E. Bravo and Mark Wheeler at 9:14.

* Backstage, Michael Greyson was excited to be in a gauntlet. Violet Lee spoke to him and said she also was going to be in the gauntlet.

5. Ace Austin vs. Tarik. I see the announced lineup had Tarik taking on Jason Hotch, but with the Bey injury, this is how they reworked the lineup, and this is Austin’s Smash Wrestling debut. They traded mat holds and Ace got a Crucifix rollup for a nearfall at 1:00. Tarik has a size advantage, and he hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall, and he took control of the offense. Ace hit a clothesline and a twisting back suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Tarik hit a springboard spin kick for a nearfall at 7:00. Ace hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Ace hit a springboard spin kick to the head for a nearfall at 9:30.

Ace blocked a move that looked like an Eat D’Feat and he got a jackknife cover. They fought on the top rope and Tarik blocked Ace’s superplex attempt, and he shoved Ace to the mat. Tarik hit an Eat D’Feat for a believable nearfall at 14:00. We had a double pin for a believable nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and Tarik got a sunset flip powerbomb for the clean pin! The commentators (and me) were surprised with that outcome. Good match; I liked it but not at the same level the commentators did. “They both left it all in the ring,” one of them said.

Tarik defeated Ace Austin at 16:00.

* Next up is a gauntlet match. The winner gets “a match of their choosing.” (This appears to be a Rumble, not a true gauntlet.)

6. A gauntlet match. KC Andrews and Michael Greyson started. Andrews has been on commentary, so he left the booth for this match; he is older and thicker. Greyson looks like a Bill Nye the Science Guy nerd. Bran Crowe is No. 3 at 1:30. Robbie Hollywood is No. 4 and it’s his debut here, and he hit some dropkicks. Like Crowe, he appears to be quite young. Scot Free is No. 5 at 4:00, looking like a chubbier Curtis Axel. Scot hit a German Suplex on dorky Greyson. Sway Archer is No. 6; he’s tall and lanky. No eliminations so far. KC hit a spinning wheel kick for a nearfall at 6:30. Violet Lee is No. 7; she wore a lime, neon green one-piece.

Lee hit a Thesz Press. She dove to the floor on all the guys. In the ring, they did a seven-way suplex spot at 9:30. Bran asked if it was no-DQ, the ref said yes, and he hit some low blows! He hit one on Violet who of course no-sold it. Violet hit an X-Factor. Scot hit a frogsplash to pin Bran Crowe at 10:38. Scot got pinned at 10:56 after a DDT. Hollywood got pinned at 10:45 and we are down to four. Three people tied up Sway, and he submitted at 12:20. So, it’s just Violet Lee, KC Andrews and Michael Greyson. Greyson hit a coast-to-coast dropkick onto both opponents; he climbed on both of them and pinned them both. Not really good, but the crowd was into it. If you watch this show… yeah you can fast-forward over this one.

Michael Greyson won a ‘scramble’ at 13:36.

7) “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus & Travis Williams vs. “CXR” Chael Conners & TJ Epixx for the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen these CXR guys on two Empire Wrestling shows from upstate New York that I’ve reviewed this year. Williams opened against Epixx, who wore red pants and he has a shoulder brace on, and Travis out-wrestled him. Judas entered at 1:30 to face Chael, who wore blue pants. S&S began working over Epixx and kept him in their corner. Epixx hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 6:00, and they began working over Williams, and this was a basic beatdown.

Travis hit a handspring-back-forearm strike at 8:30 and he finally tagged in Judas. Icarus hit a swinging faceplant on Chael for a nearfall. Judas got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 10:30. Chael hit a Lethal Injection on Williams and they were both down. TJ and Judas got back in, and TJ hit a Superman’s Punch on Judas, then a faceplant for a nearfall. CXR hit a team uranage move for a nearfall at 12:30. Williams hit a brainbuster on TJ for a believable nearfall, and he applied a cross-armbeaker. Williams hit a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall, but the ref was pulled to the floor! CXR hit a team pop-up stunner on Williams for a nearfall. Williams hit a German Suplex. Williams hit a second Jay Driller, this one on Chael, for the pin. This built nicely.

Judas Icarus & Travis Williams defeated Chael Connors & TJ Epixx to retain the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 15:57.

* Miley and Rodney Matthews came to the ring. Miley challenged them to a title match! She said she will be the first woman to ever hold those belts! She slapped Travis on the face and left! Michael Greyson returned to the ring. He hit a low blow on Judas! He joined Miley and Matthews in beating down Sinner & Saint! He hugged the heels and they posed with the tag titles as the show came to a close.

Final Thoughts: First and foremost, I join everyone in hoping for a recovery for Chris Bey. Sinner & Saint vs. Bey & Austin would have been a great match. But, injuries happen. CXR were an adequate replacement, and it was nice they brought in both Moose and Trey Miguel to fill in for Callihan and Bey. I’ll go with Moose’s four-way for best match, the main event takes second, and Masha’s match is third.