AEW Dynamite preview: The Continental Classic starts on tonight’s Thanksgiving Eve show

November 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH Title

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

