AEW Dynamite preview: Big main event headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Page meet face-to-face

-“The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor make their TV debut

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Sacramento, California, at Memorial Auditorium. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).