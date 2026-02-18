WWE Smackdown rating: How did the show perform on Syfy?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.042 million viewers for Syfy Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.459 million viewership average on USA Network.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.35 rating. The drops were expected, and the fact that they stayed north of the one million viewer mark while on Syfy and against the Winter Olympics is impressive. One year earlier, the February 14, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.422 million viewers and a 0.43 rating for USA Network.