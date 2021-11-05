WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong coverage, Alexander Wolfe, Allysin Kay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear Jake’s exclusive audio review either after the show or on Saturday morning.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage is live from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. The show includes Adam Cole vs. John Silver. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning. His reviews will be delayed this week.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now be available on Sundays.

-WWE’s European tour continues with stops today in Birmingham, Saturday in London, Sunday in Liverpool, and Monday in Leeds. Monday’s Raw will held in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my Dad!

-Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer) is 35.

-Allysin Kay is 34.