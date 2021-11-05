WWE 205 Live spoilers: Full results of tonight’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong beat Ru Feng in a non-title match.

-Valentina Feroz over Erica Yan.

-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Kushida and Ikemen Jiro.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.