WWE brings back a familiar name to replace Kristina Salen

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce Frank A. Riddick III as Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Frank A. Riddick III has been named Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, reporting to Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Riddick has served as a member of the WWE Board of Directors for more than 13 years and previously held the role of interim CFO in 2020. He succeeds Kristina Salen, who is departing the company as CFO.

“I’ve had the great fortune of working with Vince McMahon and the talented people at WWE for over a decade and it’s an honor to join them on a full-time basis,” said Riddick.

“Working closely with Frank for many years, we have great confidence in his ability to execute our company’s strategy to increase revenues and drive shareholder value by engaging our global fanbase with phenomenal content,” said Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. “I want to thank Kristina for her contributions to WWE and wish her well in her future pursuits.”

“I started at WWE during the global pandemic and I am proud of what I accomplished with Vince’s leadership and the tremendous team,” said Salen. “We returned to live event touring, exceeded expectations, raised guidance for the year, and have laid a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to WWE’s continued success.”

As CFO & CAO, Riddick will oversee financial planning & analysis, strategy, controllership, investor relations, tax, data analytics, technology, event travel and facilities.

Riddick previously served as CEO for FloWorks International, LLC, JMC Steel Group, Formica Corporation, and Triangle Pacific Corp., and President/COO of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. He has also served in executive management positions, including Chief Financial Officer, Controller, Treasurer, and Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions during a career that spans 40 years.

Powell’s POV: Riddick is replacing Salen, took part in Thursday’s call regarding the third quarter financial report. It’s unclear why she is being replaced.