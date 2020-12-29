What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the first episode of 2021

December 29, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee for the WWE Championship.

-Legends Night with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, and more.

Powell’s POV: Lee defeated Sheamus to earn the show against McIntyre. WWE is loading up the show with the legends theme for the first event of 2021, which is also the first night the show will be free of Monday Night Football competition. Raw will be live on Monday from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

