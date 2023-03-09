WWE sale note, plus Fox TV negotiations for Smackdown have not started

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel ruled out making any major acquisitions during his appearance at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference. “Right now, we’re not going to use our equity for a transaction,” Emanuel is quoted as saying in a Deadline.com recap. “As relates to the WWE, I think it’s an incredible asset. We’ve been in business with Vince (McMahon) for over two decades. He’s as good as it gets. He created one of the great assets of all times.”

-Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch was asked at Thursday’s Morgan Stanley TMT conference about a potential television rights renewal for WWE Smackdown. “We haven’t engaged with them on the rights yet,” Murdoch said. “We’re ready to engage with them when they ask.” [H/T Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com]

Powell’s POV: Endeavor owns UFC and was considered by many to be a potential suitor for WWE. Meanwhile, Murdoch’s statement should not come as a surprise. WWE executives have talked openly about selling the company first and then letting new ownership make their own television deals.