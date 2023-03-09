What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the Roadblock themed edition

March 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 624,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 555,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The theme approach was successful, as NXT finished 13th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating. The March 8, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 613,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating for the Roadblock themed show. The MLW Underground show on Reelz failed to crack Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings.

