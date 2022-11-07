NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

-Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a five-minute challenge

-Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.