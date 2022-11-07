WWE Raw in Wilkes-Barre (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Tony Schiavone, Muhammad Hassan, Ken Patera, Nick Aldis, Fred Yehi, Alexander Wolfe, Allysin Kay, King Kong Bundy, Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Crown Jewel event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next Monday.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Schiavone is 65 today.

-Joey Ryan (Joseph Meehan) is 44 today.

-Muhammad Hassan (Marc Copani) is 41 today.

-The late King Kong Bundy (Christopher Pallies) was born on November 7, 1955. He died at age 63 due to complications from diabetes on March 4, 2019.

-Ken Patera turned 79 on Sunday.

-Hiroyo Matsumoto turned 37 on Sunday.

-Nick Aldis turned 36 on Sunday.

-Fred Yehi turned 29 on Sunday.

-The late Sky Low Low (a/k/a Marcel Gauthier) died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer) is 36.

-Allysin Kay is 35.