11/06 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd, Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels, and Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NJPW Openweight Tag Team Titles

November 6, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd, Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels, and Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NJPW Openweight Tag Team Titles (17:30)…

Click here to stream or download the November 6 NJPW Strong audio review.

