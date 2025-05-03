NJPW “Wrestling Dontaku – Night One” results (5/3): Vetter’s review of Losers Leaves Bullet Club cage match, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr., El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the New Japan TV Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Road to Dontaku – Night One”

May 3, 2025, in Fukuoka, Japan, at Fukuoka Convention Center

Streamed live on New Japan World

The venue is an arena, and the attendance must have been 3,000 or more. The lights were low over the crowd, but the ring was well-lit. Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton provided commentary.

* This show is built around a 10-man cage match, and the losing team “must leave the Bullet Club.” As noted multiple times, the last time NJPW had a multi-person cage, one person left and never returned (Will Ospreay), one person was so injured he had to retire (Alex Coughlin) and one person nearly bled to death (Henare had a head gash that occurred off-screen, and yes, it was excessive, dangerous blood loss.)

1. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, Robbie Eagles, and Kosei Fujita vs. Boltin Oleg, Master Wato, Yoh, and Toru Yano. They’ve done some variations of this match several times on this tour. Yoh and Eagles opened. Wato and Fujita then battled, with Wato hitting a bulldog at 2:00. Oiwa entered and dropkicked Yano, and Oiwa’s team took turns beating down Yano. Oleg and Hartley tagged in at 4:30, and they traded shoulder blocks, then chops. (They’ve done this formula for a week straight, and the live crowds have loved it.) Hartley got a suplex for a nearfall.

Oleg hit a belly-to-belly suplex and a running splash in the corner, then his gut-wrench suplex. Oiwa hit a back suplex on Oleg. Yoh hit a plancha to the floor on Fujita. Wato hit a flip dive to the floor on Eagles at 7:30. Fujita hit a springboard flip dive onto all three cruiserweights. Meanwhile, Hartley hit a senton in the ring on Oleg for a nearfall. Oleg hit a dropkick. Hartley hit a German Suplex, so Oleg hit one. Oleg dropped him with a clothesline, then he nailed the Kamikaze (forward Finlay Roll) on Jackson for the pin. Yeah, this formula of the big men finally tying up at the end of the match is working for them.

Boltin Oleg, Master Wato, Yoh, and Toru Yano defeated Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, Robbie Eagles, and Kosei Fujita at 8:39.

2. “Los Ingobernables de Japon” Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Yota Tsuji vs. Tomohiro Ishii and “Just 4 Guys” Taichi, Yuya Uemura, and Taka Michinoku. Charlton talked about how no one knows the future for Naito and Bushi after this weekend. Naito, of course, took forever to disrobe. Yuya and Yota opened and traded armdrags. Taka entered and couldn’t budge Yota on some shoulder block attempts. Naito entered and hit a sliding kick on Taka, and he tagged right back out to Hiromu. Ishii and Hiromu traded chops at 4:30; these two have had inspired exchanges on this tour.

Ishii hit a suplex on Hiromu, then a German Suplex on Naito. Taichi tagged in and hit a Helluva Kick on Naito at 6:00. Taka cut off Bushi as Bushi was setting up for a dive. Bushi hit a bulldog on Taka as he kicked Taichi. Taichi tied Bushi in a Stretch Plum at 8:00. Yota snapped at Uemura’s left arm; Yuya hit a dropkick. Bushi hit a Rewind Kick on Taichi. Ishii hit a hard clothesline on Bushi. Taichi nailed a back suplex on Bushi for the pin. Fun match.

Tomohiro Ishii, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, and Taka Michinoku defeated Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Yota Tsuji at 9:03.

3. “United Empire” Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, and Jakob Austin Young vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and “Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi. Newman gets a title shot on Sunday against Goto, and those two once again opened the match in an intense lockup. Charlton pointed out that Goto has wrestled longer in NJPW than Callum has been alive. Those two switched to forearm strikes. Taguchi and O-Khan entered at 2:00. Taguchi’s team began working over O-Khan. O-Khan simulated putting his thumb in Taguchi’s rectum, so Ryusuke could make exaggerated facial expressions at 4:30.

The UE worked over Taguchi. Goto got a hot tag and hit a spin kick in the corner on Newman at 7:00 for a nearfall. Callum hit a kip-up enzuigiri and a Helluva Kick, then a Penalty Kick. Goto dropped him with a clothesline and they were both down. The UE began working over Yoshi-Hashi. O-Khan avoided a flying buttbump from Taguchi for some humor. Goto hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Young. then Bishamon hit the Shoto team slam to pin Young. Okay action; I really can do without the juvenile Taguchi humor.

Ryusuke Taguchi, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi defeated Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, and Jakob Austin Young at 10:43.

4. El Phantasmo (w/Jado) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Rocky Romero) for the NJPW TV Title. Takeshita dropped him with a forearm before the bell, then he hit a flip dive to the floor on ELP (while still wearing his jacket!) They got back in the ring, and we got a bell at 00:43 to officially begin. ELP hit some chops. Charlton reminded us that this has a 15-minute time limit, as ELP hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. He clotheslined Takeshita to the floor. Romero distracted Phantasmo, and Walker said Rocky is a “rat bastard.” Takeshita rammed Phantasmo face-first into the ring post at 3:00. Walker said Takeshita won their prior meeting, but it took 17 minutes to do so.

In the ring, Takeshita grounded ELP in a rear-naked choke. They got up and traded forearm strikes. ELP hit a dive through the ropes at 6:30. Phantasmo tossed Romero over the guardrail. ELP then hit a splash off the top turnbuckle, going over the guardrail, and crashing onto Rocky and Takeshita in the crowd. Takeshita hit a jumping knee on the ring apron. Phantasmo pushed Takeshita into the ring post, then ELP hit a piledriver on the apron, and they both crashed to the floor at 9:00. Takeshita dove back into the ring at the 19-count! They got up and traded forearm strikes. ELP hit a dropkick at 11:00; he went for a springboard move, but Takeshita caught him with a forearm shot.

ELP hit a kick, and he set up for a superkick, but Takeshita collapsed. Takeshita hit a jumping Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall! Phantasmo hit a sit-out powerbomb at 13:00, then the CR2 (modified Styles Clash) for a believable nearfall. Walker said ELP has never pinned Takeshita; We got the official warning of two minutes remaining. Takeshita caught ELP coming off the ropes and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. ELP hit a Poison Rana. Takeshita hit his own Poison Rana. They hit stereo clotheslines and both collapsed! They traded rollups. ELP hit a clothesline but only got a one-count and the bell rang, right-on. These two will have a rematch in California.

El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita went to a time-limit draw at 15:00 even; ELP retains the NJPW TV Title. (I had it at 15:43 including the pre-bell brawl.)

5. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Hiroshi holds an all-time record of 7-6 in their prior singles matches, so Sabre can tie it with a win here. They opened in a knuckle lock, and Sabre tied him up on the mat. Tanahashi hit a second-rope crossbody block at 2:30. Sabre snapped Hiroshi’s neck between his ankles. Tanahashi hit a flying forearm at 5:30, then a bodyslam and his second-rope somersault senton for a nearfall. Sabre hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip! Tanahashi responded with his own series of Dragonscrew Legwhips. Sabre hit a Zack Driver at 9:00, and they were both down.

Tanahashi hit a Sling Blade for a nearfall at 10:30, then a top-rope crossbody block. He went for the High Fly Flow (frogsplash), but Sabre got his knees up, and Zack locked in a modified Triangle Choke. They traded rollups. Sabre applied a sleeper, then hit a second, spinning Zack Driver for the pin. Good action. Their record is now tied at 7-7 and I’m not sure if we’ll ever get another match to break the tie.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at 13:05.

6. Shota Umino vs. Shingo Takagi. Shingo threw a chair at Shota as he entered the ring and attacked him; we got a bell at 00:16 to officially begin, and they traded forearm strikes right away. They brawled to the floor. Stewart said the only time Shingo beat Shota in the past was when Umino was still a Young Lion (the record is 2-1). Back in the ring, Shota hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. They went back to the floor, where Shingo whipped him into a guardrail and hit Shota across the back with a chair. Back in the ring, Shingo playfully kicked at him.

Umino got up and they traded forearm strikes. Shingo hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:30. Shota hit a Dragon Suplex; Shingo hit a half-nelson suplex; Shota hit a German Suplex. Nice exchange. Shingo hit a tornado DDT at 8:00. Shingo nailed the Made In Japan (pumphandle powerbomb move) for a nearfall. Shingo dropped him with a headbutt, then hit a sliding clothesline. Shota fired back with a DDT. Umino hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. They traded clotheslines.

Shota hit an enzuigiri and a running clothesline at 12:30 but Shingo kicked out at one. Shota dropped him with another hard clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a running knee. Shingo hit a twisting neckbreaker and they were both down. Shingo hit the Burning Dragon (DVD) at 14:30, then a Pumping Bomber clothesline for a believable nearfall. Shingo then nailed the Last of the Dragon (DVD-into-a-powerbomb) for the clean pin. That was really good. Shota had a busted nose and was bleeding from that final move.

Shingo Takagi defeated Shota Umino at 15:22/official time of 15:06.

* Shingo glared at Takeshita, who was seated at ringside. Those two had a far-too-short match at Wrestle Kingdom, so hopefully we get the match out of them we all deserve!

* The cage was erected. Again, this cage is like an Elimination Chamber in that the cage is set up on the floor, with about 10 feet of space between the cage and the ring. However, the cage walls are only about 9 or 10 feet tall. The style of cage reminds me of the 1980s WWF cage, as it is easier to climb; you could put a fist through each of the links.

7. “Bullet Club War Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Taiji Ishimori vs. “House of Torture” EVIL, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Sanada, Ren Narita, and Sho in a cage match. The HoT got in first; David Finlay locked the cage door while standing outside the cage, then he and his team climbed the cage to get in. They all started brawling and we’re underway. Charlton talked about how this one doesn’t have staggered, alternating entrances (such as in a War Games match.) Kendo sticks were used across backs. In the ring, Kidd hit a series of chops on Narita at 2:30 and he threw a chair at his head (and I really hate that.) I will reiterate here how HOT the crowds are for Kidd right now.

Ishimori hit a handspring-back-spin kick on Sho. Finlay hit an Irish Curse backbreaker over his knee on EVIL. Moloney kicked the ropes to crotch Sanada, and Drilla hit a spinebuster at 4:30. Sho hit a low blow uppercut on Moloney. Sanada jabbed Moloney with a fork! Dick Togo and Yujiro Takahashi were outside the cage, and Togo reached in and attacked someone. (Why don’t they climb in and attack? It’s no-DQ!) EVIL was working over Moloney in the ring, and Drilla was bleeding from the forehead. The HoT worked over Drilla in the ring as everyone else was down at ringside and the 10:00 call was spot-on.

Connors jumped in the ring and nailed a Gore. Finlay hit a superplex off the top turnbuckle onto eight guys on the floor and everyone was down at ringside. Connors hit Sho and Ren with a bat, and he hit a double spear at 14:00. Ishimori hit a moonsault off the top of the cage onto several guys on the floor below; he has a bloody forehead, too. In the ring, EVIL and Finlay brawled; David grabbed the shillelagh but EVIL blocked him from using it. Finlay nailed a Buckle Bomb. David set up for Overkill and couldn’t hit it, but he hit a stunner, then Oblivion (neckbreaker over his knee) for a visual pin, but Sho pulled the ref from the ring at 16:00.

Dick Togo threw powder into Finlay’s eyes, and he did climb into the cage to help EVIL beat up Finlay. Gedo brawled with Togo on top of the cage. Gedo leapt off the cage onto EVIL on a table below; of course, these super-strong Japanese tables don’t break, and they just tipped over and fell to the floor. Yujiro was now in the cage, too, and he hit Finlay with a chain. EVIL broke the shillelagh in half and jabbed the wood into Finlay’s forehead at 20:00. Walker said this is now 7-on-5; Charlton added that Kidd was out on the floor. In the ring, Moloney hit a Gore on Sanada. Drilla got a guitar and cracked it across the top of Sanada’s head!

Sanada hit a release Death Valley Driver, tossing Moloney from the apron through a table on the floor, and that table actually broke. Kidd got back in the ring and traded punches with Narita. Ren bit at Gabe’s bloody forehead. Kidd dropped him with a stiff headbutt at 23:00. Gabe went under the ring and got a table wrapped in barbed wire. However, Ren rubbed Kidd’s face in the barbed wire board. (Ren was HEAVILY bleeding. Everyone was bleeding!) Kidd hit a second-rope piledriver on Ren, with them both crashing through the barbed-wire table, for the pin! Meanwhile, EVIL had tied Gabe Kidd to the cage wall, put a chain around David’s neck, and choked him with it!

David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Taiji Ishimori defeated EVIL, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Sanada, Ren Narita, and Sho in a cage match at 26:18.

* The Bullet Club finally got a key to remove the handcuffs on Finlay. Kidd got on the mic and said, “They tried to take it from us, but how can they take it from us when this is our f—ing life?” Kidd said this is the No. 1 Bullet Club that there has ever been. Meanwhile, Finlay played with the chain that was still around his neck, and I think we’re going to have Finlay-EVIL in a dog collar match soon.

Final Thoughts: I’m not really sure what the outcome of that cage means. Sure, the House of Torture are technically out of the Bullet Club… but it appears they can continue to operate as the House of Torture, so the loss didn’t cost them anything. The cage was a fine brawl, especially if you like bloody action like that. Yes, I far preferred Umino-Takagi for best match, then ELP-Takeshita. Wrestling Dontaku continues Sunday with Hirooki Goto vs. Callum Newman and Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura.