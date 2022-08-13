NJPW Strong preview: The first NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions to be crowned tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Yuya Uemura and Christopher Daniels vs. “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher in the finals of the tournament to crown the first NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions

-Big Damo vs. Hikuleo

-Shane Haste vs. Jorel Nelson

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.