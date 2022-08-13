Exclusive: Drew McIntyre pulled from WWE live events due to lower back soreness

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is pulling Drew McIntyre from this weekend’s live events due to lower back soreness. ProWrestling.net has learned that the move is considered precautionary, and McIntyre is fully expected to work the Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre worked a tag team match on Friday’s Smackdown television show, so it’s obviously not considered a serious injury or company officials would have kept him out of the ring. McIntyre is scheduled for a face-to-face meeting with Roman Reigns on next week’s Smackdown in Montreal.