WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The list of the latest wrestlers cut by the company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts will not be renewed) by WWE on May 2, 2025.
-Braun Strowman
-Katana Chance
-Kayden Carter
-Dakota Kai
-Shayna Baszler
-Cora Jade
-Gigi Dolan
-Jakara Jackson
-Eddy Thorpe
-Riley Osborne
-Mark Coffey
-Joe Coffey
-Wolfgang
-Oro Mensah
-Javier Bernal
-Dani Palmer
Powell’s POV: It was stated on Dot Net Weekly on Friday afternoon that talent cuts were coming. I will update this list if there are additional cuts. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. I had a lot to say about the cuts at the start of my Smackdown audio review that is available now for our Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Absolutely shocked by most of those.
Me, too.
Hopefully, Dakota Kai and Cora Jade end up in TNA. Bummed that they’ve been released though.
Same here!
Cora and Dakota hopefully end up somewhere soon.
I think the death knell for Cora Jade was when they signed Jade Cargill. The same name thing wouldn’t work and Cargill was obviously going to get the push. I think if she ever comes back, she will be renamed.
Vince isn’t there anymore so that’s definitely not the reason.I’m assuming one day AJ Lee could come back while AJ Stlyes is still there.
I don’t think that was just a Vince thing. Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho were together forever, so obviously there were exceptions. But in this case Cora’s push was fairly strong before Cargill’s joined the company. I just think it had something to do with it.
Tna … ran by the fed? No more blood as instructed by the fed. Tna is doa. Just fed light now. The ruins everything. Maybe the booker of the year decided to show whos boss after the shitshow horribly booked shambles of mania 41. Absolute clownshow. Now hand over your 40k for your summersham vip ticket. Gtfoh
Tna … ran by the fed? No more blood as instructed by the fed. Tna is doa. Just fed light now. The ruins everything. Maybe the booker of the year decided to show whos boss after the shitshow horribly booked shambles of mania 41. Absolute clownshow. Now hand over your 40k for your summersham vip ticket.
Cora had issues with management, of some sort. Not sure if she or they chose it, but I’d bet those issues are at the center of her leaving.
Jakara’s the only other surprising one for me. She has a great look, and it seems odd to have her on main roster tv and then release her.
I hope not, obviously, but I wouldnt be surprised to see Nikita Lyons added. She’s plateaued.
For the ones who make out wwe to be a vile company due to releases, remember it’s no diff than sports.
The 100s of new players taking nfl roster spots this year will mean 100s losing their spots.
Thankfully Kai is finally gone and there’s really nobody on that list that is ever going to draw a dime in the business.
Damn, TG1 giving harsh eulogies…
Cora was cute, but not overly charismatic and lost a step after her injuries. The rest really aren’t that good
Was only surprised by Jackson as she received a lot of TV time
NXT has anywhere from 12-20 female stars who could be on the main roster right now. So I’m actually surprised more haven’t been released
Yeah not a dime. Abit like ricky saints pillman jr ethan page and green cargill. Typical fed mark endorsing firings
This definitely explains the “heading in different directions” comment by Lash Legend in the Meta Four breakup segment.
And they also have two Reys right now.
Yes, but one of them is 14,000 years old and injured.
2 to 3 if not 1/3rd of those wrestlers will be back in wwe within a year. Braun likes taking time off to spend at home. And enjoys the indys.