What's happening...

WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The list of the latest wrestlers cut by the company

May 3, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts will not be renewed) by WWE on May 2, 2025.

-Braun Strowman

-Katana Chance

-Kayden Carter

-Dakota Kai

-Shayna Baszler

-Cora Jade

-Gigi Dolan

-Jakara Jackson

-Eddy Thorpe

-Riley Osborne

-Mark Coffey

-Joe Coffey

-Wolfgang

-Oro Mensah

-Javier Bernal

-Dani Palmer

Powell’s POV: It was stated on Dot Net Weekly on Friday afternoon that talent cuts were coming. I will update this list if there are additional cuts. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. I had a lot to say about the cuts at the start of my Smackdown audio review that is available now for our Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (18)

  1. Tom May 2, 2025 @ 8:46 pm

    Absolutely shocked by most of those.

    Reply
  2. Scott May 2, 2025 @ 8:51 pm

    Hopefully, Dakota Kai and Cora Jade end up in TNA. Bummed that they’ve been released though.

    Reply
    • Tom May 2, 2025 @ 10:22 pm

      Same here!
      Cora and Dakota hopefully end up somewhere soon.

      Reply
    • JDonovan May 2, 2025 @ 11:06 pm

      I think the death knell for Cora Jade was when they signed Jade Cargill. The same name thing wouldn’t work and Cargill was obviously going to get the push. I think if she ever comes back, she will be renamed.

      Reply
      • Tom May 2, 2025 @ 11:11 pm

        Vince isn’t there anymore so that’s definitely not the reason.I’m assuming one day AJ Lee could come back while AJ Stlyes is still there.

        Reply
        • JDonovan May 2, 2025 @ 11:36 pm

          I don’t think that was just a Vince thing. Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho were together forever, so obviously there were exceptions. But in this case Cora’s push was fairly strong before Cargill’s joined the company. I just think it had something to do with it.

          Reply
    • Michael May 3, 2025 @ 1:53 am

      Tna … ran by the fed? No more blood as instructed by the fed. Tna is doa. Just fed light now. The ruins everything. Maybe the booker of the year decided to show whos boss after the shitshow horribly booked shambles of mania 41. Absolute clownshow. Now hand over your 40k for your summersham vip ticket. Gtfoh

      Reply
    • Michael May 3, 2025 @ 1:54 am

      Tna … ran by the fed? No more blood as instructed by the fed. Tna is doa. Just fed light now. The ruins everything. Maybe the booker of the year decided to show whos boss after the shitshow horribly booked shambles of mania 41. Absolute clownshow. Now hand over your 40k for your summersham vip ticket.

      Reply
    • Clay May 3, 2025 @ 2:56 am

      Cora had issues with management, of some sort. Not sure if she or they chose it, but I’d bet those issues are at the center of her leaving.
      Jakara’s the only other surprising one for me. She has a great look, and it seems odd to have her on main roster tv and then release her.

      I hope not, obviously, but I wouldnt be surprised to see Nikita Lyons added. She’s plateaued.

      For the ones who make out wwe to be a vile company due to releases, remember it’s no diff than sports.
      The 100s of new players taking nfl roster spots this year will mean 100s losing their spots.

      Reply
  3. TheGreatestOne May 2, 2025 @ 8:59 pm

    Thankfully Kai is finally gone and there’s really nobody on that list that is ever going to draw a dime in the business.

    Reply
    • GameManager May 2, 2025 @ 9:10 pm

      Damn, TG1 giving harsh eulogies…

      Reply
      • PG13 Icon May 2, 2025 @ 9:23 pm

        Cora was cute, but not overly charismatic and lost a step after her injuries. The rest really aren’t that good

        Was only surprised by Jackson as she received a lot of TV time

        NXT has anywhere from 12-20 female stars who could be on the main roster right now. So I’m actually surprised more haven’t been released

        Reply
    • Michael May 3, 2025 @ 1:50 am

      Yeah not a dime. Abit like ricky saints pillman jr ethan page and green cargill. Typical fed mark endorsing firings

      Reply
  4. JDonovan May 2, 2025 @ 10:52 pm

    This definitely explains the “heading in different directions” comment by Lash Legend in the Meta Four breakup segment.

    Reply
  5. Tom May 2, 2025 @ 11:13 pm

    And they also have two Reys right now.

    Reply
  6. Six May 3, 2025 @ 1:59 am

    2 to 3 if not 1/3rd of those wrestlers will be back in wwe within a year. Braun likes taking time off to spend at home. And enjoys the indys.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.