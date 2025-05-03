WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The list of the latest wrestlers cut by the company

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts will not be renewed) by WWE on May 2, 2025.

-Braun Strowman

-Katana Chance

-Kayden Carter

-Dakota Kai

-Shayna Baszler

-Cora Jade

-Gigi Dolan

-Jakara Jackson

-Eddy Thorpe

-Riley Osborne

-Mark Coffey

-Joe Coffey

-Wolfgang

-Oro Mensah

-Javier Bernal

-Dani Palmer

Powell’s POV: It was stated on Dot Net Weekly on Friday afternoon that talent cuts were coming. I will update this list if there are additional cuts. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. I had a lot to say about the cuts at the start of my Smackdown audio review that is available now for our Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).