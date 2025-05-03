AEW Collision results (5/3): Powell’s review of AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in an eliminator match, Brody King vs. Josh Alexander, Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 91)

May 3, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Adam Cole made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Arkady Aura. After going to the ring and playing to the crowd, Cole joined Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary at a location away from ringside… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm (w/Luther) vs. Lady Frost in an eliminator match. Cole said it would be a good night for his Paragon faction, and Schiavone hyped FTR vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly in a best-of-three falls match for later in the show. Frost hit a tornado dive from the top rope onto Storm, which led to a near fall.

Frost went back to the ropes and was cut off by Storm, who hit her with a sit-out tree slam powerbomb. Frost rallied with a Killer Driller for another near fall. Storm hit a German suplex and followed up with a standing hip attack. Frost fell, and then Storm hit a standard hip attack. Storm applied a chicken wing and got a submission win.

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defeated Lady Frost in 5:35 in an eliminator match.

After the match, Storm sat in the ring and delivered a promo about how everyone is coming for her. “Toni Storm comes for everybody,” Storm said. God bless her. Storm exited the building and stood on a balcony that overlooked the ocean. Storm said she’s here, queer, and timeless…

Powell’s POV: The expected win for Storm, it was nice to see Frost get some offense. I’ve enjoyed Frost’s work in multiple promotions, but I’ve yet to see a company push her as more than an undercard wrestler for some reason. Meanwhile, Storm continues to be a blast.

A Jon Moxley promo aired from an undisclosed location with Marina Shafir at his side. Moxley spoke about Katsuyori Shibata being taken out on Dynamite. Moxley said Samoa Joe shouldn’t feel bad that all of the people closest to him are dropping like flies. Moxley said he finds it hard to find reasons to dislike Joe. He said Joe is beyond reproach, but so is Bryan Danielson. Moxley said he’s supposed to be afraid of entering a cage with Joe, but every day of his job as champion his hard. Moxley said his affairs are in order. Moxley said if Joe believes he’s scared, then he hasn’t been paying attention…

Powell’s POV: A quality promo from Moxley. I’ve enjoyed his work since the rough feud with Adam Copeland concluded.

Entrances for the four-way match took place…

2. AR Fox vs. Kevin Knight vs. Rush vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Dustin Rhodes) in a four-way for $100,000. Why is this match for $100,000? It’s one of life’s great mysteries. Schiavone announced that Collision will be live on Thursday from Detroit. They went to a break with all four wrestlers down. [C]

Schiavone asked what the blue light in a corner of the arena was, then figured out that it was Hologram watching from a balcony area for reasons that only Hologram understands. In the end, Guevara hit Fox with a GTH and then pinned him.

Sammy Guevara defeated AR Fox, Kevin Knight, and Rush in a four-way to win $100,000.

After the match, Guevara stood on the ropes and pointed at Adam Cole, presumably foreshadowing a future TNT Title match…

Powell’s POV: Guevara going over is logical because there’s a decent chance that Rush would have demanded that Tony Khan legitimately pay him $100,000 had he won. Jokes aside, it was nice to see Guevara back on AEW television after his long stay in ROH purgatory.

A brief Samoa Joe promo video about facing Jon Moxley in a cage match for the AEW World Championship on the Beach Break-themed edition of Dynamite on May 14. Joe said he will break Moxley and become the next AEW World Champion… [C]

A video package aired on the best of three falls match with comments from both teams… Entrances for the next match took place. Harley Cameron received a good reaction from the live crowd…

3. Megan Bayne (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Harley Cameron. Schiavone said this was Cameron’s first match in three weeks. Cameron was the early aggressor. Ford climbed on the apron and choked Cameron while the referee was focused on Bayne, who was in offensive control going into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Cameron put Bayne down with a DDT and covered her for a near fall. Cameron threw a series of forearms and then ran the ropes and threw a clothesline, but Bayne didn’t budge, and Cameron fell to the mat. Bayne hit a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Bayne set up Cameron for her finisher, but Cameron escaped and rolled her up for another near fall. Cameron went to the ropes and dove at Bayne, who caught her and then hit Fate’s Descent for the win.

Megan Bayne beat Harley Cameron in 9:35.

After the match, Ford picked up Cameron and ran her to Bayne, who hit Fate’s Descent again. Anna Jay came out and struck Bayne with a two-by-four. Bayne no-sold it. Jay tried to hit her again, but Bayne blocked it. Bayne charged Jay, who sidestepped her and then held the rope down while Bayne tumbled to the floor. Ford held Bayne back from returning to the ring… [C]

Powell’s POV: That was fun. The match was laid out to let Cameron show a lot of heart while getting some good near falls on her typically dominant opponent. Bayne still won the match and no-sold a two-by-four shot afterward, so it’s not like she lost her monster mystique by giving Cameron some moments to shine.

Arkady Aura stood in the ring, smiling, and then Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir showed up and took out a couple of security guards before entering the ring. Shafir intimidated Aura, who gave up the microphone and fled the ring. Moxley paced while saying he heard what Samoa Joe said. Moxley said he doesn’t understand. Moxley asked if Joe is going to kick his ass.

Moxley said he’s faced all of the supposed baddest men in the business, and they all said the same things Joe did “until they weren’t.” Moxley said they figure out that they are not in a chess match, they’re in a war. Moxley said it will be both when he faces Joe at Beach Break. A graphic listed Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli for Wednesday’s Dynamite. Moxley said he’s been in a firefight this entire time. Moxley dropped the mix and made his exit…

Schiavone spoke with McGuinness and Cole from their perch… “The Outrunners” Turby Floyd and Truth Magnum were interviewed by Lexi Nair. The Outrunners spoke about facing Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta… Josh Alexander made his entrance…

[Hour Two] Brody King’s made his entrance…

4. Josh Alexander vs. Brody King. A few minutes into the match, King sat Alexander on a chair at ringside. King prepared to charge, but Alexander fell off the chair. When King approached, Alexander grabbed King’s leg, placed it on the steps, and kicked it. King came right back with a forearm strike. Alexander draped King’s leg over the ropes, raked his eyes, and tripped him heading into a PIP break. [C]

Alexander had a run of offense that King stopped with a Boss Man Slam. Alexander hit a German suplex, but King popped right up and dropped him with a lariat clothesline. King hit a cannonball for a near fall. King superplexed Alexander. Aura announced that there was one minute remaining. Alexander caught King’s bad leg in an ankle lock and grapevined it. King stood up and smacked Alexander’s back to break the hold. King executed a German suplex. Alexander got up and ran into a clothesline. King hit the Gonzo Bomb. Alexander rolled out of the ring, and then the time limit expired.

Josh Alexander fought Brody King to a 20:00 draw.

After the match, Lance Archer helped Alexander to his feet at ringside while the fans chanted, “five more minutes.” King hit both men with a suicide dive. Alexander clipped the back of King’s leg. Archer put the boots to Alexander while a couple of referees barked at him. King sat Archer on a chair, and then placed two security guards on top of him before splashing all three men. Archer grabbed a woozy Alexander and led him up the ramp…

Powell’s POV: The best match of the night. I have no problem with that match going to a draw. It’s not like it was a highly anticipated match for the masses and the finish was a copout. It was a good way to start a feud or at least create the need for a rematch.

A Cru video package aired with Lio Rush boasting about how he and Action Andretti beat the Top Flight duo of Dante Martin and Darius Martin. Rush said you’re either Cru or you’re enemies…

Max Caster stood in the ring with his Best Wrestler Alive trademark certificate. He said the 20-minute draw made him think that no one could survive five minutes in the ring with him. Caster tried to lead the crowd in his usual chant. Daniel Garcia made his entrance to accept the open challenge…

5. Max Caster vs. Daniel Garcia in a five-minute open challenge. McGuinness enthusiastically announced that there were 15 seconds gone and then 20 seconds gone. Funny. Garcia used a piledriver to get the pin.

Daniel Garcia beat Max Caster in 1:00 in a five-minute open challenge.

After the match, Garcia got a microphone and brought up FTR. Garcia said he handled his business. He told FTR to handle their business later, and he would talk to them afterward…

Powell’s POV: Garcia got lucky. Max was only four minutes away. Anyway, Garcia had a lot of suction cup treatment marks on the back of his neck, so hopefully whatever is ailing him isn’t serious.

Lexy Nair interviewed Anthony Bowens while Billy Gunn dwarfed over him and then sniffed Nair’s hair. Weird. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson showed up. Johnson said that after Christian softened up Bowens, he knows how to put him down. Bowens told Johnson to step up and get his ass mollywhopped by the Five Tool Player… [C]

The Gates of Agony made their entrance while their opponents were already inside the ring. A pre-taped GOA promo aired…

6. “The Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Ray Jax and Goldy. Liona hit Goldy with a shoulder block that sent him over the top rope to the floor. Liona followed up with a hip attack on Jaz, and then Kaun hit Jax with a running knee strike. GOA hit their finisher on Jax and then Kaun pinned him.

“The Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Ray Jax and Goldy in 1:15.

“Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti were shown watching the match from the front row. The GOA duo spotted them and motioned for them to enter the ring.

Bill and Bryan Keith appeared on the big screen and called for GOA to meet them in the parking lot…

Powell’s POV: A squash with for GOA. Toa should buy Goldy a beer for taking that fun shoulder block bump. I continue to be surprised that NXT hasn’t hired Jaz to be part of the Tony D’Angelo saga.

The following matches and segments were announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter, Ricochet and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey, and Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli…

Schiavone hyped the main event as coming up next… [C]

“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun arrived in the parking area and brawled with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Bill put Kaun down with a big boot, but Kaun hit him from behind. Bill and Kaun both manhandled some random dude and then went face-to-face. Keith jumped on the back of Liona, while Kaun fought with Bill. The brawl was still going when the cameras cut away…

Entrances for the main event took place…

Powell’s POV: I assume we’re getting an overrun tonight since FTR was the first team out and their entrance occurred 20 minutes before the top of the hour. Those sons of bitches at WBD better not even think of startting There’s Something About Mary while its already in progress. I’m not watching the movie after Collision, but it’s the principle of the matter.

7. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly in a best of three falls match. O’Reilly caught Harwood in an ankle lock. Wheeler grabbed Harwood’s hands from the floor, but Strong stomped Wheeler’s hand to break it. Harwood tapped out after Hathaway encouraged him to do so to save himself for the last two falls. They cut to a brief PIP break. [C]

Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly on the first fall in 4:45.

Strong took a hot tag and worked over both members of FTR. Strong ended up seating both members of FTR on a collapsed chair at ringside, and then O’Reilly hit them with a missile dropkick from the apron. Strong and Harwood fought into the crowd. Wheeler gave O’Reilly a Hotshot on the barricade. Back in the ring, Wheeler took a blind tag and clipped the knee of Strong heading into a PIP break that Schiavone said was the final break of the night. [C]

O’Reilly hit Wheeler with a series of strikes and covered him for a two count. Strong tagged in and sold a leg injury by limping. Strong ran and ropes and was hit with a Shatter Machine, and then Harwood pinned him.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler won the second fall in 17:30.

[Overrun] FTR went for another Shatter Machine, but it was broken up. Cole and O’Reilly hit a High/Low on Harwood. The referee made the three count even though Wheeler placed Harwood’s leg over the bottom rope. Hathaway pointed it out to the referee, who waved off the three count. FTR hit O’Reilly with a Shatter Machine a short time later. Harwood covered O’Reilly for the win.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly two falls to one in 20:00 in a best of three falls match.

After the match, Daniel Garcia came out with a crowbar and entered the ring. FTR and Hathaway backed away and told him to put it down. Garcia said he wanted to beat all three of them with the crowbar, but he couldn’t do it because he had too much love for Harwood and Wheeler. Garcia said he thought they loved him because they were there to put him back on his feet after his so-called mentor let him down. Garcia told Harwood, Garcia, or Hathaway to meet him in the ring next week so he can beat answers out of them…

Powell’s POV: A good main event, but this feud is yet another reason that I wish AEW would split rosters and create separate titles for Collision. This match would have felt far more meaningful if something had been at stake. The post-match angle with Garcia fell flat. That said, thumbs up if he went through suction cup treatment just sell the piledeiver that he recently took. And an even bigger thumbs up to WBD for not starting There’s Something About Mary in progress!

Overall, a solid show, yet it still fell into the “fine if you saw it, fine of you missed it” category along with most Collision episodes. Will Pruett’s fantastic Collision reviews are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Enjoy the rest of your weekend.