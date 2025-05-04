Two WWE LFG episodes on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “The Playoffs Begin” and features an appearance by D-Von Dudley.

-A second WWE LFG airs tonight at 8:30CT/9:30ET. The episode is labeled “Who Wants It More” and features semifinal matches.

Powell’s POV: There are no new episodes of WWE Rivals or WWE’s Greatest Moments again this week. WWE Greatest Moments will return next week with new episodes on Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline.