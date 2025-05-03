WXM Ground Zero – Powerbomb TV taping results (5/2): Raj The Maharaja vs. Sha Samuels, Mei Suruga and Baliyan Akki vs. Emi Sakura and Dev, Chris Adonis holds a Masterlock Challenge (spoilers)

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WXM Ground Zero – Powerbomb tapings

Mumbai, India, at NSCI Dome

Report by Dot Net reader Rohan Valecha

WXM, an Indian wrestling federation fronted by former WWE NXT wrestler Jeet Rama and “fan turned founder” Rishi. Raj the Maharaja (Jinder Mahal) is positioned as the biggest name.

WXM has apparently taped a few more shows, and they’re trying to become “India’s first televised wrestling organization.” The show was supposed to start at 8:00 pm, but it ended up starting at 9:30 pm.

Mumbai is located in the state of Maharashtra. Some of the state’s political leaders were also in attendance, most notably Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state governor.

The production quality was pretty decent with digital screens, good sound, an announce desk, and entrance music for all of the wrestlers. Heck, they had some pyro too. The event started late and suffered from some pacing issues, which led to people leaving the venue before the main event.

The house was definitely not a sellout, but I’m guessing the event benefited from collaborating with an ongoing government event called WAVES 2025 (spotlighting the entertainment industry) and its sponsors. A lot of non-wrestling fans were in the crowd.

The show started with Raj The Maharaja’s (Jinder) promo interrupted by UK heel character Sha Samuels. They would face each other in the main event later.

1. Kevin Mallik pinned Adam Maxter. Both dudes are quite ripped. There were some cool spots with a couple of reversals.

2. Guru defeated Charles Sterling, Sheikh el Sham, and Axel Tischer (f/k/a Alexander Wolfe) for the Waves Shield Trophy. Guru won after some modern Fatal 4-Way classic spots like a Tower of Doom. All of the involved wrestlers entered with their national flags, and pre-taped promos were shown on the big screen before the match started.

Jeet and Rishi unveiled the World Title with “Commissioner” Mark Dallas, who showed up with a golf club.

3. Jossan beat Regener. I’m not very sure about the spelling of Regener’s name. Jossan was the big man, and he won a squash match.

Chris Adonis (f/k/a Chris Masters) held a Masterlock Challenge. He kept picking on people from the audience and invited them to take the challenge. One after the other, two planted members tapped out. Neel

showed up in his wrestling gear to cut short Chris’s gloating and offered himself for the challenge. Chris beat him up from behind instead. No Masterlock applied. This led to a match between the two.

4. Neel defeated Chris Adonis. Neel won with a spear.

5. Kaptaan and Samuray Del Sol (f/k/a Kalisto) beat Cima and Jo Lee in a tag match. A lot of lucha chants that were encouraged by Del Sol’s entrance music. A fun back and forth match with some good heel work. Kaptaan got the win with a diving senton that only grazed his opponent.

6. Mei Suruga and Baliyan Akki defeated Emi Sakura and Dev in an intergender tag match. A fast-paced match where everyone showed some character.

7. Raj The Maharaja defeated Sha Samuels. A clean win for Raj. After the match, Sha attacked Raj and then a brawl between the heels and faces ensued. Indian wrestlers such as Neel, Kevin, Kaptaan showed up, so did Chris Adonis and another wrestler. The show ended in a brawl.

They taped three shows in March, and I guess they will do some more. The matches had a healthy amount of character work and some high spots.