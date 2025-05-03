AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show on TBS

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in an eliminator match

-Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

-Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET (I really wanted to be watching a seventh game in the Minnesota Wilds playoff series tonight instead, but the Las Vegas Golden Knights decided otherwise). Note the network change from TNT. My DVR is set to record Collision weekly, but I had to add a manual recording for Saturday’s show because of the network switch. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).