WWE Raw in Des Moines (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Jake Roberts, No Way Jose, Samu, Hornswoggle, Nia Jax, Brian Kendrick, Pete Gas, Seth Rollins, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, Kamala, John Tolos, Barry O

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. Barring any breaking news, I will be taking the majority of the day off, and then things will get back to normal starting with tonight’s WWE Raw.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. This will be the brand’s go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. The show will be delayed this week due to the holiday, but I will be recording an episode at some point during the week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Des Moines, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, Friday’s live AEW Rampage in Ontario, California, Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Columbus, Ohio, and Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell event in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jake Roberts (Aurelian Smith Jr.) is 67 today.

-No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) is 34 today.

-Samu (Samula Anoa’i ) of the Headshrinkers turned 59 on Sunday.

-Pete Gas (Pete Gasparino) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Brian Kendrick turned 43 on Sunday.

-Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Swoggle (Dylan Postl) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Headbanger Mosh (Charles Warrington) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Joseph Conners turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Kamala (James Harris) was born on May 28, 1950. He died at age 70 of cardiac arrest, comorbid diabetes, and COVID-19 on August 9, 2020.

-The late John Tolos died of kidney failure at age 73 on May 28, 2009. In addition to having a long in-ring career, Tolos briefly worked as The Coach in WWE in 1991 when he managed The Beverly Brothers and Mr. Perfect.

-The late Barry O (Randal Orton) was born on May 28, 1958. He died at age 62 on March 19, 2021. He is the brother of Bob Orton Jr. and the uncle of WWE star Randy Orton.