AEW Revolution lineup: Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match headlining the March pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 7 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. three wrestlers TBA in The Face of Revolution” ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a Money Match (the winner gets the loser’s full earnings for the first quarter of 2021).

-Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s Championship against the winner of the Eliminator tournament.

Powell’s POV: The Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match strikes me as quite the pay-per-view hook. The event price is listed at $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available on pay-per-view. Revolution will be available via FITE TV internationally.