Captain Shawn Dean on beating MJF, booking for AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Captain Shawn Dean

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

On beating MJF: “I was talking with CM Punk before it happened, and he was like, ‘I think I’m gonna cost MJF a match, but I just don’t know who it’s gonna be.’ The day of the show they’re like, ‘Yeah it’s gonna be you,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh shit.”

On booking AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation: “From the start of what we did at Dark in the beginning during the pandemic to what we have now, I think just putting those pairings together and the talent that we bring in – it’s just been night and day for what we do now.”

Other topics include how Dean came to help CM Punk cost MJF a win, the role that QT Marshall and the Nightmare Factory played in his training and AEW career, the phone call during the pandemic that changed his life, “puttin’ on bangers for each other” at Daily’s Place, growing up on the South Side of Chicago, watching wrestling with his dad as a kid, his Navy career, playing arena football, starting wrestling training later in life in Atlanta, the importance of believing in yourself, what he looks for when booking talent for AEW, the best way to approach him if you want to be seriously considered, why he’s so excited to see Daniel Garcia and Skye Blue’s growth, fan questions about “hit him with the deal,” his 0-49 record on AEW Dark, and his Coach Cap bits on Sammy’s Vlog.