NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT 2.0 poll results, Scott Stanford, Caleb Konley, Killer Kowalski

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 themed episode finished with a B grade majority from 43 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A and C finished second with 20 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE broadcaster Scott Stanford is 56.

-Caleb Konley (Mason Burnett) is 39. He worked as Kaleb in Impact Wrestling.

-Walter “Killer” Kowalski (born Edward Władysław Spulnik) died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.